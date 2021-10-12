Loan default of over Rs220m: LHC bars FIA from taking action against Nawaz’s cousin

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Monday restrained the FIA from taking coercive measures against a first cousin/sister-in-law of former premier Nawaz Sharif with regard to an inquiry into a loan default. Farah Aslam, wife of Mian Muhammad Aslam, challenged a notice by a private bank that asked the FIA for an inquiry to determine whether a loan default of over Rs220 million by Brothers Sugar Mills was wilful.

Advocate Ijaz Awan appeared on behalf of the lady and argued before the court that the petitioner had no link with the sugar mills as it had already been sold in 2015 in the light of a court’s order for the distribution of the Sharif family’s assets.

The counsel said the FIA unlawfully implicated the petitioner in the ongoing sugar inquiries and bent upon taking action against the petitioner at the behest of the bank. He asked the court to set aside the impugned notice issued by the bank and the FIA as well. Justice Shahid Karim sought replies from the FIA and the bank by December 7 and also restrained the FIA from taking any coercive measure against the petitioner.