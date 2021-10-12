Siraj flays govt policies

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq said the government basically lacked the capacity and vision to run the economy. The bad governance and amateur handling of economic affairs brought endless miseries like inflation, unemployment, lawlessness since the government remained unable to fix the problems, he said this while addressing workers at Mansoora on Monday. Siraj also led the funeral prayers for Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and paid tributes to the unmatched services of the late national hero. Addressing the party workers, he said the ruling party disappointed even its supporters and wasted three precious years of the nation. Referring to his recent week-long visit to interior-Sindh and southern Punjab districts, he said poverty went rampant in the areas and majority of the residents were even deprived of basic facilities like clean drinking water, hospitals and schools.