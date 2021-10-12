PCB chief set to hold talks with ECB for joint ventures

Ramiz Raja is also expected to brief the ACC members on the recent withdrawal of New Zealand and England from Pakistan tour

Ramiz Raja is also expected to brief the ACC members on the recent withdrawal of New Zealand and England from Pakistan tour

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja will hold talks with Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on the future association of the both boards aiming at jointly host international mega events in years to come.

Ramiz, who has already left for the UAE to participate in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting, will be holding talks with the Emirates board’s officials regarding the possibility of joint ventures.

“Pakistan has already tabled a bid to host cricket mega events from 2024-31. Besides hosting some of the events exclusively, the PCB has also expressed its willingness to join hands with other boards for hosting the major events. Say if Pakistan is to bid for the T20 World Cup in years to come, the PCB can do it with the help and assistance of other neighbouring cricket boards. Since the PCB is enjoying good relations with the Emirates Board, the discussion on joint ventures cannot be ruled out,” a source within the PCB said.

The UAE has already become a hub of international cricket activities in the recent past. “Cooperation with the UAE cricket board cannot be ruled out when it comes to hosting mega events. The PCB chairman will be holding talks with the Emirates board’s officials in this regard.”

Meanwhile, the ACC meeting is scheduled to be held on October 15 in which member countries are expected to contemplate on hosting the Asia Cup that was postponed twice in the near past due to Covid-19 pandemic. The event has already been allotted to Sri Lanka which will be held in July-August 2022. Matters relating to cooperation between the member countries will also be discussed in the meeting.”

Ramiz is also expected to brief the members on the recent withdrawal of the New Zealand from Pakistan series and ECB’s decision not to send the team to Pakistan. “The role of the ACC amid such unprecedented circumstances will also be discussed during the meeting. Ramiz, who has already written a letter to the ICC, would question the role of the ACC on such illogical decisions as were taken by the NZ and ECB.”