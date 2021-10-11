‘500-bed hospital to be functional in Gujranwala soon’

GUJRANWALA: DHQ Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Fazalur Rehman has said that the Punjab government is using all resources for provision of better health facilities to the citizens.

Talking to media, the MS said that the capacity of the hospital was being continuously enhanced, adding that new500-bed hospital would be functional in the next few months. He told that for the first time in history, two blind people had been transplanted at the DHQ Hospital while kidney transplantation was also expected soon at the DHQ Hospital. He said that more than 3,000 patients were coming for treatment in the outdoor area of the DHQ Hospital daily.

ACCIDENT: A man died in an accident at Kamoki. Reportedly, Muhammad Arif was crossing the GT Road when a tractor hit him to death.