PDM summons meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) summoned a meeting of top party leaders on October 11 to discuss various matters including Islamabad long march.

According to details, the meeting will be held at the PML-N Secretariat. The session would be attended by JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif, PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz, and other opposition party leaders.

A wide range of issues including Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Islamabadlong march, electoral reforms, and inflation will be discussed in the meeting. The opposition leadership also would mull over the joint strategy to take forward the anti-government movement besides finalising the date and features of the upcoming road caravan. Earlier, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had decided to focus on Punjab as the centre of its protest movement against the government.