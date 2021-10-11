AQ Khan thanked Sindh CM for bouquet

ISLAMABAD: Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan wrote a letter to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on October 4 in which he thanked the CM for sending him bouquet.
The nuclear scientists, *according to the letter shared by Pakistan People’s Party Islamabad media cell, also expressed his disappointment over Prime Minister Imran Khan, the chief ministers of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan for not inquiring after him.
Dr AQ Khan wrote, “He has such a feeling that the prime minister and chief ministers are waiting to hear the good news of my demise; the chief minister of my province, of my city remembered me in this difficult period.”
Addressing the Sindh CM, he added: “Extremely grateful to you for your kind wishes and for the beautiful bouquet which I received. Alhamdulillah, I am much better and recuperating to the satisfaction of the doctors.”
