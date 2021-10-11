It’s cold as rain, hailstorm lash Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Islamabad : Rain coupled with hailstorm and strong winds lashed Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Sunday afternoon turning the weather cold.

Amid overcast skies, the streets and roads were flooded causing traffic jams.

According to the Met Office, Islamabad's Saidpur area recorded 44 millimetres rainfall, Zero Point 30mm and Bokra 15mm, and Rawalpindi's Chaklala area 13mm and Shamsabad 6mm, respectively.

The rainy spell will continue today (Monday).

The people thronged restaurants, cafes, shopping malls, and parks, while many opted for long drive to enjoy the changing weather.

During the rainfall and thereafter, traffic moved at s snail's pace on Islamabad's IJP Road, Expressway, Margallah Road and Jinnah Avenue and Rawalpindi's Benazir Bhutto Road, the Mall, Iqbal Road, 6th and 7th roads, Double Road, Rawal Road, Airport Road, Bahria Town Road, and Raja Bazaar roads.

With the traffic out of gear, motorists got frustrated on their way to destinations, especially home.

Many roads and streets, especially in low-lying areas, were water-logged. During the heavy rain, motorcyclists pulled over under trees and bridges for cover, while many vehicles broke down in flooded streets. There were tailbacks at many places with the traffic cops struggling to regulate the movement of vehicles.

Amid honking of horns by others, some motorists entered wrong lanes in order to make their way through traffic to destinations and thus, worsening the gridlock.

Many blamed the situation on the mismanagement of the traffic police, while some maintained that a good number of motorists didn’t have road sense, while others avoided its use, especially during rush hours.

There were also complaints about traffic lights going out of order at major intersections during rainy days.

The road users demanded that the traffic police come up with a comprehensive strategy to prevent mess on the roads during rainy days.