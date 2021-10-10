Rulers fail to take action against mafias: Siraj

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has alleged that the PTI government has only facilitated the mafias in its three-year rule allowing them to make billions of rupees from the poor masses by creating fake sugar, flour, medicines, petrol, LPG and power crises.

The PTI government has nothing on its credit except subjecting the masses to inflation, unemployment, lawlessness, burdening the country under massive debts and selling Kashmir to India, he said while addressing a public meeting in Rahim Yar Khan on Saturday, says a JI spokesman from Mansoorah.

The rulers, he said, failed to take action against the mafias despite massive claims. He ruled out any possibility of fair investigations into the persons named in Pandora Papers. He said the prime minister’s investigation cell was instead created to facilitate those who stashed their money in shell companies. He said those who were named in Panama and Pandora leaks were members of the three mainstream political parties. He said the JI would knock the door of the apex court and would raise the issue at all other forums for fair inquiry into the Panama and Pandora leaks. He said the JI would fight the case of people at every forum, from streets to parliament and courts. He said the PTI proved the agent of the status quo forces and it disappointed people badly. Now, he added, the nation left with no option but to vote for the JI to bring real change.

Sirajul Haq said JI would empower women in real sense if voted to power.

He said the feudal society and agents of the west and secularism deprived the women of their basic rights. He said only Islam provide full protection to women.

Meanwhile, JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch, addressing Tahaffuz-e-Khatm-e Nubuwwat conference here Saturday expressed sympathies with the earthquake victims in Harnai (Balochistan), saying JI and Al-Khidmat Foundation are helping the victims according to their means. Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi along with Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman in Quetta are supervising relief activities, he said.

Liaqat Baloch condemned continued targeted attacks and terrorism in mosques and public places in Afghanistan, saying global colonial powers have been targeting Afghanistan for 45 years for terrorism, sabotage and illegal occupation.

Liaqat Baloch said the government should not fall into the trap of American conspiracies and interests. Baloch said Imran Khan's government has failed on every front and the biggest crime is making the accountability controversial and protecting the corrupt mafia.

Controversial amendments to the NAB rules have buried accountability and the NAB together. The government should withdraw the ordinance and bring all stakeholders on one page to set up a transparent and impartial system of accountability for Panama, Pandora Papers, debt waivers, mega scandals. The national demand is accountability for all, he said.