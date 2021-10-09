PAC directs inquiry into Pakistan missions abroad

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee on Friday directed an inquiry for fixing responsibility into the alleged irregularities and corruption in foreign missions of Pakistan abroad.

The meeting of the Public Accounts Committee was held under its Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain in which the audit paras of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the financial year 2019-20 were examined.

The audit officials told the committee that 31 foreign missions procured over Rs1.69 billion in violation of PPRA rules for which an inquiry has been recommended. The special secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told the committee though the Pakistan mission always followed the PPRA rules for procurement but in some cases it was not possible to follow them. The Chairman PAC, Rana Tanveer Hussain, directed an inquiry into the issue within a month.

The audit officials told the committee that the Pakistani Mission in Bradford has kept Rs124 million in the current account since 2008. The officials of the Foreign Office replied that the funds were earmarked for the purchase of the plot and would be refunded if the plot was not purchased by June 2022. Chairman PAC Rana Tanveer Hussain remarked that it is incompetency of the mission's staff that a plot could not be purchased in 13 years. He directed to inquire into the matter and assign responsibility.

The special secretary told the committee that efforts were made to maintain financial discipline but sometime foreign missions face difficulties due to special circumstances. At this, Rana Tanveer Hussain remarked that every penny of the country is the sacred trust of the nation and we should all take care of that. “The public servants must improve procedures and regulations,” he said. He said the PAC will provide the maximum support and guidance as possible.

Responding on an audit objection regarding procurement rules, the Special Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the audit objections have not identified an element of financial corruption and only objected to the procedures. “It was our compulsion that we did not allow access to embassies without investigation and even the contract for cleaning in the embassies also has to be considered carefully so that no enemy can take advantage."

The audit officials told the committee corruption of more than Rs135 million has taken place in various missions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on which the officials said the FIA is taking action against an accountant involved in corruption of Rs100 million. The committee directed to take action against the employees involved in corruption.

The audit officials told the PAC that missions in London, Manchester and Bradford received more than Rs131 million from Pakistanis living their on account of counseling services. The PAC settled the issue after special secretary of the Foreign Ministry told the committee that banks charge 2 pounds on every service.

The audit officials said that Rs76.6 million collected on account of donations for Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams were not sent to Pakistan, to which the officials said that 26 donation cheques could not be cashed. The committee directed the audit authorities to review the issue.