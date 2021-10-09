ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has held the past rulers responsible for the current economic woes, as he believed that the amount being used for debt servicing could be used to offset the price hike.

In a statement on twitter, the information minister said had the government not repaid $12 billion in debt, the amount could have been used to provide subsidy in the prices of oil and electricity.

He said that the country's current economic crisis were gift of 10-year rule of Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, adding that had the former rulers not ruined the national economy during their 10 years of misrule, the consumers could have been protected from the adverse effects of rising prices of commodities in the international market.