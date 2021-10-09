‘Legislation without consultation to create problems for pharma traders’

Islamabad : Pakistan Chemists and Druggists Association (PCDA) Punjab Chairman Zahid Bakhtawari has warned that legislation related to pharma trade without consultation would create numerous technical problems, says a press release.

He expressed these views while addressing a luncheon in honour of Central Chairman Pakistan Chemist and Druggist Association Imran Anwar. Sirajuddin, Basit Abbasi and Arshad Mahmood Awan, Chaudhry Imran, Rashid, Adil Bilal Sheikh, Tariq Mahmood, Asghar Gorija, Tariq Malik and other senior office-bearers were also present.

Zahid Bakhtawari congratulated Imran Anwar on his election as central chairman and said that pharma trade is united under the banner of PCDA. Holders should be fully consulted so that any technical issues can be resolved before the legislative process. Pharma traders are united.

Finally, Zahid Bakhtawari welcomed the election of the newly elected central chairman to the Pakistan Chemist and Druggist Association and expressed his best wishes.

Basit Abbasi said that pharma trade is about saving human lives and this trade is engaged in the service of the country and the nation day and night and giving undue powers to drug inspectors in the coming amendments will adversely affect the business system.

Addressing the luncheon, Arshad Awan said that in the current situation, the government should provide all possible facilities for the development of pharmaceutical trade.