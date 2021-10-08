Five killed in road accidents in Sukkur, Nawabshah

SUKKUR: Five people, including three children, were killed on Thursday in two separate road accidents in Sukkur and Nawabshah districts. A trailer ran over three motorcyclists at the Pano Aqil National Highway in Sukkur, killing them on the spot. The deceased were later identified as seven-year-old Farzana, daughter of Umeedo Oad, Sudhir, son of Dayal Oad and Berbal, son of Tilko Oad. Police shifted the bodies to the Pano Aqil hospital for medico-legal formalities and said the victims were travelling to Pano Aqil from Sadiqabad. The driver of the trailer, the police said was at large. A car rammed into a motorcycle on the National Highway near Kazi Ahmed in Nawabshah, killing two motorcyclists on the spot. The deceased were later identified as class four student, Hasnain Chandio and his cousin, student of class eight Sindhu Chandio. Police shifted the bodies to village Khan Muhammad Chandio and took the driver of the car into custody.