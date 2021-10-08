Paramedics demand Bilawal to solve problems in Karachi

MARDAN: Activists of All Pakistan Paramedics Staff Federation on Thursday demanded the Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to heed the demands of paramedics protesting in Karachi.

Speaking to media at Mardan Press Club, president of All Pakistan Paramedical Staff Federation Sharafatullah Yousafzai, flanked by other office-bearers, said that paramedics had been protesting outside Karachi Press Club for the last one week but the Sindh government ignored them.

They demanded Bilawal to intervene in the matter and solve the problems of paramedics in Karachi.