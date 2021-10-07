Kabul seeks diplomatic approach to reduce tensions with Dushanbe

KABUL: The Ministry of Information and Culture said that diplomatic efforts were underway to reduce tensions between Afghanistan and neighbouring Tajikistan.

A member of the cultural commission of the ministry, Rohullah Omari, on Wednesday called Tajikistan a good neighbour, but said Kabul will not allow Afghanistan’s soil to be violated by any country. “The Foreign Ministry is in touch with all countries and is working for facilitation of good ties,” he said. “We will have discussions with Tajikistan on all issues.”

Travel between the two countries at the border is no longer possible. Stranded people say that they have spent several days trying to get across the border.

“The refugees come from Badakhshan to Takhar and from here they want to go to Shirkhan port but it is also shut,” said Fawad, a displaced person.