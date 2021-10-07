Yusuf Raza Gilani stopped from going to Rome

MULTAN/ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has stopped Senate Opposition Leader Yusuf Raza Gilani from boarding a flight for Rome to attend the 26th Climate Change Conference scheduled on Friday and Saturday, the Gilani House spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The former prime minister was leading a delegation of 10 members, including members from all parties nominated by the Senate chairman.

He was planning to meet dignitaries in Italy, including his counterpart and mayor of Rome. He was stopped at the Islamabad International Airport because his name was on the ECL, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, PPP protested the government move to stop the Senate Opposition Leader Yusuf Raza Gilani from going abroad.

PPP Parliamentary Leader in Senate Sherry Rehman said Gilani had an early morning flight but did not go to the airport after knowing that his name was on the ECL. “Convicted criminals are allowed to leave the country, but there are restrictions on PPP leaders,” she said. She said those who were facing cases were removed from the ECL and allowed to leave the country, but there is a separate law for the PPP.

“If a former prime minister can go out of the country despite being on the ECL, why not others,” she asked. She said Gilani was going abroad with five members of National Assembly and five senators to represent Pakistan at a meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.