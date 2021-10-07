 
Thursday October 07, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Pope expresses ‘shame’ at French scandal

World
AFP
October 07, 2021

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Wednesday expressed his personal shame and that of the Church at the sexual abuse of children by French Catholic clergy, after the scale of the problem was laid bare in a devastating report.

"I wish to express to the victims my sadness and pain for the trauma they have suffered," he said during his weekly audience at the Vatican.

More From World
More From Latest