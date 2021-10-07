JUI terms NAB Ord a move to cover graft

LAHORE : Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI-F) has termed the new presidential Ordinance amending NAB laws an attempt to cover up the rulers corruption before next elections.

JUI spokesperson Aslam Ghauri while responding to new NAB Ordinance approved by federal cabinet on Wednesday, said that the new NAB laws were aimed at providing legal protection to the rulers corruption.

He said JUI leadership stood loyal to the Constitution of Pakistan and

would not accept any unconstitutional changes in the laws. He lamented that the government had turned the institution created for the accountability of the corrupt into a platform to victimise political opponents.