ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem Tuesday issued contradictory statements about the consultation process with the opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on the appointment of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

Talking to the media after the federal cabinet meeting, Fawad Chaudhry said that consulting Shehbaz Sharif for NAB chairman appointment was like asking a thief that who should be his investigation officer.

“Therefore, our stance is that there will be no consultation at all with Shehbaz Sharif and for that purpose, an ordinance will be brought tomorrow [Wednesday]. “But it would have been better had the opposition changed its leader and appointed a person not involved in money laundering and taking commissions.

“But it seems there is none in the front rows of the opposition who is not involved in such acts,” he added. However, Farogh Naseem said the government would consult Shehbaz Sharif on NAB chief’s appointment.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said the federal government had decided to consult Shehbaz Sharif on the nomination of the next NAB chairman. “The government has decided to consult Shehbaz Sharif over the next NAB chief appointment as per the law,” said Naseem, adding that no contact had been made with the opposition leader so far over the issue.

He said the law ministry had finalised the draft for National Accountability Bureau (Amendment) Ordinance on directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that the clause of consultation with Leader of the Opposition had been included in the newly amended NAB Ordinance-1999.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Marriyum Aurangzeb said: “The extension to the NAB chairman is a clear violation of the Constitution without meaningful consultation with the opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, because it is a constitutional requirement. “Without consulting Shehbaz, the appointment of NAB chairman would be unconstitutional and illegal,” she added.