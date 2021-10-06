Street crimes up in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: An increase has been witnessed in street crimes, especially snatching cash and valuables, in the urban localities of the provincial capital for the last many weeks.

There are reports that incidents of snatching at gun-point are happening frequently but the cases are not being lodged. Some of the videos and photos of the victims were even shared on social media, criticising police for failure to maintain law and order as well as to refuse lodging cases.

A video was shared on social media on Tuesday, the date of which was not known, in which three armed bikers can be seen looting a pedestrian apparently in Gulbahar.

There were reports that the police refused to lodge a case when two young men were robbed in Chamkani a day earlier.

Besides, a young girl has been missing from Shahpur for many days but the police have failed to make any progress in the case.