PPFL second phase from October 14 in Rawalpindi

KARACHI: The second phase of the Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) will start from October 14 at Municipal Stadium, Rawalpindi, the Ashfaq-led Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced.

The second phase of PPFL will end on November 6. The third phase will begin from November 9 at Peshawar and will continue till 27.The first phase, comprising 39 matches, was played at Multan from August 14 to September 11.