NC seeks nine-month time to hold PFF elections

ISLAMABAD: The FIFA-nominated Normalisation Committee (NC) of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) requires minimum time of eight to nine months to hold ‘free and fair elections’ and hand over the powers to the elected representatives.

According to the information gathered by ‘The News’ from the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, the committee has given an undertaking to Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza during a meeting held at the ministry’s offices.

The members of the NC Haris Azmat and Shahid Khokhar had around two-hour discussion with the minister and Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Col (r) Asif Zaman on a future roadmap to settle the conflict that has brought the international football activities in Pakistan to a standstill.

“The NC has given their consent to hold the election in or around nine-month time starting from the time the PFF would vacate the Football House in Lahore. The committee has given its under-taking in writing on all matters relating to solving the pertaining row,” a source within the ministry said.

It was believed that the FIFA, while extending the NC mandate for another three months starting from October 1, had given its instructions to hold the elections at the earliest.

“The emerging scenario is no different. The committee wants the PFF head by Syed Ashfaq Hussain to vacate the House first. At the same time, the committee feels it would be unlikely to hold the elections in three-month time as they would need at least nine months to complete all the formalities to hold free and fair elections,” the source added.

The NC-Ministry meeting is believed to have considered ways and means to improve the game’s standard in the country.

The NC members were told that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was concerned about football and wanted an amicable solution to the pending conflict at the earliest.

“The meeting was the first of its kind. Now the PFF five-member committee is expected to meet the minister within the next few days. Chances of a collective meeting of all the parties involved are also there to sign a deal if the PFF agrees with the position taken by the NC. The PFF headed by Syed Ashfaq wants elections to be held within next three months — a condition which the NC is not willing to meet at this point of time,” the source said.