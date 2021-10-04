10 passengers killed, 25 injured in Motorway bus accident

KABIRWALA: Ten passengers were killed and 25 others injured when a passenger bus on Motorway M4 skidded into a roadside ditch near Shamkot Interchange. The accident took place near Shamkot Interchange on M4 Motorway. The ill-fated bus carrying around 35 persons including women and children was on its way from Chakwal to Karachi.
Muhammad Shabbir, an eyewitness, said, “At around 6.45 pm, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle due to his negligence. According to a Rescue official, at least five passengers had died on the spot while five others lost their lives before they could reach a hospital.”
