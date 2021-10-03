Govt urged to notify Free, Compulsory Education Act

LAHORE: Punjab Free and Compulsory Education Act 2014 has yet to be notified and rules of business yet to be made while Sindh Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2013 has been notified and its rules of business have been made. Rules of business have also been drafted by Balochistan government and the Balochistan Compulsory Education Act, 2014 has been notified.

Founder and Chief Executive Awaz Foundation Pakistan Zia ur Rehman demanded from the provincial government to implement (Article 25A) for free and compulsory education for the children of age five to sixteen years in an event on “Advocacy forum on comparative analysis of free and compulsory education acts of different provinces.” Parliamentarians, educationists, social activists and students attended the event.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Free Compulsory Primary and Secondary Education Act, 2017 has been notified and its rules of business have been drafted but now the Act is about to be re-framed as most of the important areas are missing, shared Zia ur Rehman while talking to parliamentarians.