SHC restrains DMC, others from raising illegal construction on public way

The Sindh High Court has restrained the District Municipal Corporation East and others from raising any illegal construction near the staircase and on the staircase which is meant for the public way in PECHS Block 6, and observed that the amenity space will not be misused by the official respondents in any manner.

The direction came on a petition of Bashiruddin Qureshi and others against any illegal construction on roadside of the land and occupation of the amenity plot without due process of the law.

The petitioners submitted that DMC East officials were trying to construct, through an illegal alteration and modification, a staircase, which would be illegal and dangerous, as it would be on the roadside, while there had been an old staircase there since 1980s.

They said the official respondents were trying to remove the old stairs for occupying the amenity plot, which was reserved for the neighborhood areas.

They said they approached the authorities concerned from taking action against the unauthorised construction of stairs and occupation of the amenity plot, but no action had been taken so far. The court was requested to restrain the respondents from the illegal construction on the roadside land and occupying the amenity plot without due course of the law.

A division bench headed by Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, after the preliminary hearing of the petition, issued notices to the DMC East, the SBCA and others, and restrained the official respondents from raising any illegal construction near the staircase and on the staircase which was meant for the public, and that the same would not be misused by the official respondents in any manner.