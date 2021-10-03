Facts and figures of last nine months: Lahore police retrieved 573 possessions of properties

LAHORE : Lahore Police has issued facts and figures regarding its performance for eradication of crime during the last nine months of the year.

Accordingly, Lahore Police retrieved 573 possessions of lands and properties comprising 05 thousands and 250 kanals area worth approximately rupees 79.83 billion during this year. Police arrested as many as 42527 criminals involved in different crimes during the last nine months of the present year.

As many as 3142 members of 1320 active dacoit gangs were arrested whereas cash and valuables worth more than rupees 05 billion and 13 crore was recovered from them. Police also recovered 60 cars, 2737 motorcycles, 96 other vehicles, 33 laptops and 2918 mobile phones as well from the criminals.

During the grand action against illegal weapons in the city, Lahore Police arrested 5149 criminals and 5155 cases were registered against them in different police stations of the city. Police recovered 63 Kalashnikov, 480 rifles, 286 guns, 38921 pistols, 05 carbines, 31 revolvers and more than 52 thousands bullets and cartridges from these criminals.

During action against drug peddlers, Police arrested as many as 7210 criminals and registered 7068 FIRs against them during the last nine months and recovered from them 58kg of heroin, more than 3066 kg charas, 21kg of ICE, more than 120kg opium and 75020 litres of liquor.

Similarly, Lahore Police arrested 3630 criminals involved in gambling and registered 719 cases against them recovering more than rupees 79 lac 59 thousands as gambling money from them.

Moreover, 852 Proclaimed Offenders of 'A' category, 7266 POs of 'B' category,1292 targeted Offenders whereas 2994 Court Absconders were arrested during this year.

Lahore Police also arrested 10268 accused for violating Kite Flying Act and recovered more than 01 lac,15 thousands and 724 kites as well as 18153 strings from them.

CCPO Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that using entrusted authority in a legal manner to serve the suffering humanity, can only be helpful to improve the overall image of the Police department. He said that the institutional structure of different units of Lahore Police has been strengthened to improve the performance of the force.

Dogar said that on the directions of IG Punjab Inam Ghani, special teams have been constituted for the arrest of criminals involved in organized crimes, proclaimed and targeted Offenders whereas the performance of Anti Riot Force, Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit has also been revamped.

Commander Lahore Police said that he is himself monitoring the performance of Police officers to meet the targets regarding control of crime.

Dogar further said, Lahore Police has introduced innovative operational strategies, effective mechanisms and institutional reforms to enhance the capacity building of its force so as to control crime and maintain peace in the city. He said due to the citizens centric smart e-policing of Lahore Police, the last nine months of this year remained peaceful in context of overall law and order and security situation.

Lahore Police Officers and officials performed diligently, facing vulnerable situations in wake of Covid-19 as hundreds of Police officers and officers were affected from this pandemic whereas five of them graced martyrdom while serving the citizens.

Commander Lahore police has reiterated his resolve to make all out efforts including preemptive and preventive measures to control crime and serve humanity with more dedication and zeal, using smart and community based policing as key factors to meet the ongoing challenges of new trends of crimes.

According to the facts and figures of the report issued by Lahore Police, a visible decrease in the incidents of burglary, robbery as well as snatching and stealing of vehicles was seen due to the smart policing and use of effective monitoring tools including CCTV cameras of PSCA.