3.6m olive trees planted in 22 districts

Islamabad : As part of the efforts to boost olive oil production 3.6 million olive trees have so far been planted on 30,000 acres of land in 22 districts including Rawalpindi Division.

According to the details, a number of government departments have made effective contributions towards plantation of olive trees including Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Pakistan Oil Seed Development Board, Pakistan Agriculture Research Council, Agriculture Research Institute Peshawar, Balochistan Agricultural Development and Research Centre and Agriculture and Research Institute Quetta. The government departments and private investors have so far set up fifteen Olive Oil Extraction Units in Pakistan.