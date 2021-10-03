Sarwar urges parties to keep national interest supreme

LAHORE : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has asked all the political and religious parties that they should keep the national interest supreme in order to cope with the challenges faced by the country.

Pakistan has rendered unprecedented sacrifices in war against terror and is ready to play its role in establishing peace in the region, including Afghanistan, in the current scenario, he said while addressing the launching ceremony of a book 'Hello Ibn e Batoota', authored by Qaiser Iftikhar, at Governor’s House on Saturday.

He said Pakistan had one of the best armed forces in the world who were foiling the nefarious designs of terrorists and anti-state forces.

He said the whole nation was with Pak Army in its war against terrorism, adding that the international community, including the US, should value the sacrifices rendered by the Pakistani nation in war against terrorism.

Later, talking to the media, he said that Pakistan was facing many challenges due to current situation in Afghanistan. He called upon all the political and religious parties to play their role in

overcoming these challenges by forgetting their differences in the larger interest of the country to thwart the evil plans of enemies.

He said that the current government did not believe in political victimisation rather it believed in supremacy of law and order, adding that practical steps were being taken to strengthen the institutions.

He said the PTI-led government was committed to providing all basic facilities, including education and health facilities, to the people.

He said the government was taking key initiatives for the promotion of tourism under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that extraordinary measures were being taken to ensure the safety to the tourists and to provide them more facilities.

He said that Pakistan had great potential in tourism sector and billions of dollars could be earned by the promotion of tourist industry in the country.

UET Senate approves budget estimates: The 37th meeting of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore’s Senate was held online on Saturday.

Governor and Chancellor UET Chaudhry Sarwar chaired the meeting while UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, Deans, Chairpersons, senior faculty and other members of the Senate attended the meeting. During the meeting, the budget estimates and action taken by the vice-chancellor for implementation of budget estimates (Recurring and Non-Recurring) for the financial year 2021 and 2022 were approved. The Senate also approved the nomination of Prof Dr Shahbaz, Campus Coordinator UET Narowal Campus, as member of Senate on the Finance and Planning Committee. The house reviewed and approved the recommendations of the Syndicate regarding sustainability of UET Pension Fund and utilisation of profit to be earned on the investment of fund. The Senate also endorsed the Regularisation of Service Statues 2021.

The Vice-Chancellor acknowledged the patronage, guidance and support of the Chancellor / Governor for the university. While presenting the progress report of the university, the Vice-Chancellor intimated that the university had fully implemented the teaching of Translation of Holy Quran across all undergraduate degree programmes. He also updated that the UET continues to improve international rankings. Most recently, the UET was ranked 376th in the world engineering and technology universities. The degree programme in Petroleum and Gas Engineering was ranked in the top 100 whereas three other programmes are ranked in top 500 programme of the world.