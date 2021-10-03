Lack of qualified coaches hurting squash growth

KARACHI: Pakistan has never conducted any level-3 squash coaching course and no level-2 course has been held since 2014.

It has been learnt that Pakistan is lagging far behind the other Asian countries when it comes to the development of squash coaches.

Currently, Pakistan has three Asian Squash Federation Coaching Tutors: Fahim Gul (level-3), Kahlid Atlas Khan (level-1), and Yawar Aslam (level-1).

As per ASF criterion, a person with three years experience of squash can do the level-1 course and the qualified level-1 coach for one year can do the level-2 course. The qualified level-2 coaches for two years can do the level-3 course.

The absence of regular international coaching courses in Pakistan has badly affected the national coaching system.

Pakistan conducted two ASF sanctioned Level-2 coaching courses in August 2013 in Islamabad and in October 2014 in Lahore.

Two ASF Level-1 coaching courses were held in Islamabad, in May 2016 and July 2020.

“We need better systems and in today’s squash things cannot work without a proper system,” said a coach. "The need of courses arises when coaches and referees want to keep themselves updated with the latest techniques, approaches, and trends in the world of squash," he added.

The non-performing national squash coaching system is a key reason Pakistan has failed to produce champion players in the past two decades and currently only one player is in the world's top 50.