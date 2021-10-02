Bilawal rejects hike in prices of POL products

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has rejected the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products and asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to take one more U-turn and change the direction of his anti-public policies on 180 degrees.

“Since the selected government has come into power, Pakistanis have longed for relief and good news even while the plunder of national resources is going on with the aim to benefit the selected prime ,minister’s ‘ATMs’,” Bilawal said, adding that the masses are already bearing the brunt of inflation which is at a historic level.

He said that after ruining the national economy, tax and levy on petroleum products have become the key source of revenue for the PTI government. "In the wider national interest, Imran Khan must take one more U-turn and change the direction of his anti-public policies on 180 degrees", he added. The PPP chairman demanded that the sharp rise in oil prices must be withdrawn and additional taxes and levies be abolished without delay.