Mechanism to be devised to monitor Auqaf properties: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at Punjab Institute of Quran and Seerat Studies and inspected its various sections on Friday.

Planning and Development Board chairman, information secretary and other officers were also present. The CM directed that an independent monitoring unit be organised to protect Auqaf properties from illegal possession along with their geo-tagging. A foolproof mechanism be devised for continuous monitoring of Auqaf lands and properties, and the squatters having illegal possession of the properties be immediately removed, he continued.

The CM asked the Auqaf Department to make best use of its resources and the Quran and Ulema boards should be up and running. Similarly, rehabilitation of Auqaf-managed shrines be completed without delay and the facilities of research centres and almonries be provided there, he said.

The historically important buildings of shrines will be revamped in collaboration with Walled City of Lahore Authority. The meeting also discussed the proposal for setting up bank counters for receiving donations at the shrines of Sufi saints.

Sardar Usman Buzdar directed the authorities concerned to stimulate Punjab Institute of Quran and Seerat Studies. He said establishment of a research centre in collaboration with the private sector be reviewed as well.

Meanwhile, the standard of facilities of the Auqaf hospital associated with Data Darbar be further improved and construction of nine Quran Mahals be completed without delay, he continued.

A pedestrian crossing will be constructed at Uch Sharif and water filtration plants will be installed at 37 shrines in various districts to provide clean drinking water to the devotees, the meeting decided. Jamia Masjid in Chiniot will be renovated in collaboration with Walled City Authority. The CM asked the education, information and Auqaf departments to complete arrangements early for celebrating the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) Week.