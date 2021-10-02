Cop shot injured in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was shot and injured while chasing suspected motorcyclists on Kohat Road early Friday morning.

ASI Zahoor Khan along with a patrolling party from the Rahman Baba Police Station signalled a motorbike on Kohat Road to stop, but the bikers fired shots and fled.

The police party started chasing the bikers. Zahoor received bullet injuries in the firing. Some officials said he was injured when he mistakenly fired at his leg while pulling out the pistol. He was taken to hospital.

Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan and Superintendent of Police Saddar Waqar Ahmad visited the injured cop who was said to be stable.