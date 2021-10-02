MPs pledge action on mandatory food fortification legislation

Islamabad : Parliamentarians have pledged their support for the enactment of mandatory food fortification legislation to address the alarming levels of micronutrient malnutrition during a meeting at National Assembly of Pakistan hosted by Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs in collaboration with Nutrition International and National Food Fortification Alliance of the national health services ministry.

Draft legislation on Mandatory Food Fortification prepared under Nutrition International’s Technical Assistance for Nutrition (TAN) Project was presented before the parliamentarians. Munawara Bibi Baloch, Member National Assembly and Convener of the SDG 2 Sub Committee termed the bill critical for addressing malnutrition among children and women.

She promised the parliamentarians’ support for the bill, saying its passage would be a milestone in meeting the SDG 2 targets. She added that ground realities should be kept in mind when finalizing the draft bill.

Legislators including Syma Nadeem, Fauzia Behram, Nusrat Wahid, Uzma Riaz, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro and Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali offered their full support for the approval of the law from the parliament.

They also stressed on launching a nationwide campaign to promote consumption of healthy and diversified nutritious foods.

Dr. Khawaja Masood Ahmed, National Coordinator Nutrition and National Fortification Alliance at the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations, informed the parliamentarians about how malnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies were adversely affecting the health of children and women in Pakistan.

He said the government of Pakistan is committed to improving health of children and women.

Dr. Shabina Raza Country Director Nutrition International appreciated leadership of parliamentarians for their legislative support and allocation of resources for nutrition. She said, malnutrition is holding the country back, costing Pakistan 3 per cent of its GDP an estimated $7.6 billion every year.

"This is why increasing investments in nutrition and spending them effectively is crucial. Awareness and leadership are important, but without the appropriate resources and action, they do not lead to the change we need."