Asad, Haniya seize ITF junior tennis titles

ISLAMABAD: Asad Zaman edged out Ahtesham Humayun (SNGPL) 6-2, 7-6(4) in straight sets to win boys’ singles crown in the second leg of the Midcourt ATF 14 & Under Championships here at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Friday.

Asad was in superb form right from the outset winning the first set in style with Ahtesham making an all-out effort to stretch the final into the third set, ultimately losing in the tie-break.

In the girls’ singles final, Haniya Minhas was at her best beating Amna Qayum 6-1, 6-0 to annex girls’ singles title.

PTF president Salim Saifullah Khan was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. He welcomed all the players, parents as well as their coaches who participated in the championships. He appreciated Mrs Zaira Ahmad Zaka (founder Midcourt) for her continued efforts and interest in organizing the championships in collaboration with the PTF.

The PTF president praised the hard work and efforts of the PTF-nominated ITF Referee Arif Qureshi for ensuring smooth organisation of the event in close coordination with the PTF Officials.

Saifullah also lauded efforts of the sponsors as well as media for their wholehearted support to make this event highly beneficial for the young players. He also stated that now our main focus would be on the promotion of tennis at the grassroots level.

Zaira (tournament director) also thanked Saifullah and the PTF management for providing all possible support.

