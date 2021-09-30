2007 Khairpur riots: Victim’s family demands justice

SUKKUR: A mother and a brother of the two victims of December 27, 2007 Khairpur riots demanded justice for their loved ones. Former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated along with 20 others in Rawalpindi on that date and bloody riots sparked afterwards in several parts of the country including Sindh.

The mother and brother of two victims of Khairpur riots, including Hafeezullah Sheikh and Habibullah Sheikh, have demanded justice for their loved ones. Asad Ali, brother of the deceased, said the political leaders, including the-then CM Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Manzoor Wasan had condoled with them and promised to look after the family of the martyrs but they did not keep their pledge. Asad said he is the only earning hand of his family and added that her 80-year-old mother Husna Begum is suffering from chronic diseases of heart and liver. He said with his meagre income, he could not regularly provide medications and treatment to his mother. He requested PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari to provide him a government job.