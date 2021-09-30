Lady doctor’s body found in Lahore

LAHORE: The body of a female doctor of Children's Hospital was found hanging with a fan in a house of a private housing society in the Raiwind City area on Wednesday.
It was suspected Dr Maria, 40, was murdered and her body was hung with a fan. Police started investigation on various aspects, including murder and suicide. Police rushed to the spot, took the body into their custody and removed it to morgue.
Maria was a mother of two. Her husband, Rashid, worked in Sahiwal and contracted second marriage about two months ago in Sahiwal. The deceased’s brother filed an application with police for murder case against his brother-in-law.
SUKKUR: Four people, including a woman, drowned when a speeding car plunged into the BS Feeder in district...
SUKKUR: A mother and a brother of the two victims of December 27, 2007 Khairpur riots demanded justice for their loved...
SUKKUR: The NAB Sukkur on Wednesday filed a reference against District Education Officer and 17 other officials of the...
ISLAMABAD: As many as 82 more patients have been tested positive for dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and...
Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission confers sports scholarships and prize money every year to champion players...
ISLAMABAD: The students protesting against the entrance test in the medical colleges marched towards the Parliament...