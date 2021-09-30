 
Thursday September 30, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Lady doctor’s body found in Lahore

National

Our Correspondent
September 30, 2021
Lady doctor’s body found in Lahore

LAHORE: The body of a female doctor of Children's Hospital was found hanging with a fan in a house of a private housing society in the Raiwind City area on Wednesday.

It was suspected Dr Maria, 40, was murdered and her body was hung with a fan. Police started investigation on various aspects, including murder and suicide. Police rushed to the spot, took the body into their custody and removed it to morgue.

Maria was a mother of two. Her husband, Rashid, worked in Sahiwal and contracted second marriage about two months ago in Sahiwal. The deceased’s brother filed an application with police for murder case against his brother-in-law.

More From National

More From Latest