For doing politics, Maryam says she, Nawaz are enough

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that "Nawaz Sharif and I are enough in politics", and if someone wanted a [political] fight, he was welcomed.

She said that senior PMLN leader and former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair had been "receiving threats for a while".

Maryam, in an informal conversation with the media, referred to an objectionable video that allegedly featured Zubair, saying that “the matter is between Zubair and the Almighty and only they know what the reality is”. Despite all the controversies, “Zubair will remain my spokesperson”, Maryam added.

She did not elaborate any further about the nature of the threats received by Zubair. Maryam also met PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif, following a press conference held by the opposition leader.

“You have been internationally declared Sadiq (honest) and Amin (trustworthy),” remarked Maryam, referring to orders issued by a UK court for the restoration of the bank accounts of Shehbaz and his family.

Commenting on former accountability judge Arshad Malik’s video and audio clip that the PMLN vice president had released in 2019 — alleging that Malik was confessing that he convicted Nawaz Sharif of corruption charges under "duress" — she said that she “doesn’t have anyone’s private video”.

“The video of Judge Arshad Malik made by Nasir Butt was a national level matter,” said Maryam. Moreover, while speaking about the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib’s comments on the extension of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman’s tenure, Maryam said that “the constitution doesn’t say anything” about the matter.

“The party would be better positioned to comment on the matter of NAB chairman’s extension,” said Maryam. Earlier this week, Habib had said that Shehbaz Sharif should step down voluntarily as the Opposition leader to fulfil the constitutional requirement for consultation with the Opposition leader. He said in the current circumstances it is virtually impossible to consult with Shehbaz since he is facing cases of alleged corruption, owning assets beyond means and the unlawful exercise of his powers as chief minister of Punjab.

The PMLN vice president also responded to a question on whether her son, Junaid Safdar, is expected to join politics. “No decision has yet been made regarding this,” she said. A leaked video allegedly showing Zubair did the rounds on social media a few days ago.

Reacting to the video, Zubair termed it “an extremely poor and shameful act” and called the explicit clip showing him “fake and doctored”. The video was shared on different social media platforms and WhatsApp groups and the man in it was said to be the former Sindh governor.