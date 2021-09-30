World’s shortest cow gets posthumous recognition

DHAKA: A knee-high celebrity cow that became a sensation in Bangladesh has won posthumous recognition as the shortest on the planet just weeks after its untimely demise.

Rani, just 50.8 centimetres high, became an instant internet celebrity with tens of thousands of people rushing to the farm she lived on outside Dhaka for a glimpse of the miniature cow. But just after its owners applied to Guinness World Records, tragedy struck on August 19 when the beloved bovine suddenly died due to a sudden internal build-up of gas. The cow’s owner Kazi Mohammed Abu Sufian said he received an email on Monday from Guinness World Records saying that Rani’s application had been accepted.