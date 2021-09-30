CM inspects Gulab Devi underpass Directs its completion at earliest

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit and inspected under-construction Gulab Devi underpass here on Wednesday.

LDA DG Ahmad Aziz Tarar gave briefing to the CM on the project. On the arrival of the CM, services of Lahore Metro Bus remained operational. The CM waited on the road till passing of a metro bus and then he crossed the road. Usman Buzdar and passengers greeted each other by waving hands.

The CM directed for completing the Gulab Devi underpass at the earliest. He said setting up of 1,000-bed hospital can increase traffic load on Ferozepur Road. He said construction of Gulab Devi underpass will provide relief to people. He directed for completing all traffic related projects at the earliest.