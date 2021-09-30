CM inspects Gulab Devi underpass Directs its completion at earliest

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit and inspected under-construction Gulab Devi underpass here on Wednesday.
LDA DG Ahmad Aziz Tarar gave briefing to the CM on the project. On the arrival of the CM, services of Lahore Metro Bus remained operational. The CM waited on the road till passing of a metro bus and then he crossed the road. Usman Buzdar and passengers greeted each other by waving hands.
The CM directed for completing the Gulab Devi underpass at the earliest. He said setting up of 1,000-bed hospital can increase traffic load on Ferozepur Road. He said construction of Gulab Devi underpass will provide relief to people. He directed for completing all traffic related projects at the earliest.
LAHORE:The 13th meeting of King Edward Medical University senate of was held on Wednesday under Chairmanship of...
LAHORE:The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised an event to observe World Rabies Day on...
LAHORE:Three prominent political figures of Badami Bagh Wednesday joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf at PTI Awami Dera,...
LAHORE:University of Management and Technology signed a MoU with Murdoch University, Australia. This partnership...
LAHORE:Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has presented High Achiever Governor’s Award to Syed Kausar Abbas in...
The Punjab Emergency Service responded to 822 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during last 24 hours....