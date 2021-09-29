LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan adjourned till Oct 5

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till October 5 on LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others. The defence lawyers continued cross examination with prosecution witness and Chief Engineer Sui Southern Gas Farhan Umar during the hearing.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference, filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi, ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail and others. The court marked the attendance of all accused and granted permission to former prime minister to leave after it. The court instructed the defence lawyers to conclude their cross examination till next date and adjourned the case.

Meanwhile, AC-III judge recorded the statement of witness Shah Muhammad Nizamani in Samundri and Rato Dero rental power projects references against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. The hearing of the case then adjourned till October 19.