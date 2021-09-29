Kargil attack was carried out without informing elected PM: Nawaz

LAHORE: The attack on Kargil was carried out without informing the elected prime minister and later Musharraf himself admitted this fact that he didn’t take the prime minister on board over this issue.

This was claimed by PMLN leader and former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif while addressing the organisational meeting of party’s Rawalpindi division held here on Tuesday. PMLN Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Maryam Aurangzeb, Raja Farooq Haider, Jamal Kakar, Owais Leghari, Hanif Abbasi, Mushtaq Minhas, Ata Tarar, Tahira Aurangzeb, Azma Bukhari, Rana Abrar, Zeeshan Rafique, Nuzhat Sadiq and many other party MNAs, MPAs and party officials were present on the occasion.

While addressing the meeting, Nawaz Sharif first congratulated the party on the decision of a London court in favour of Shahbaz Sharif and his family. “We still did not learn anything from Kargil attack and its after effects,” Nawaz Sharif said, adding after the Kargil incident, Musharraf told him to go to Clinton and find a dignified way for ceasefire. “I went to Clinton and called Vajpayee at half past one in the night and we agreed to a ceasefire. But then Musharraf started conspiring against me,” he said.

Nawaz questioned that who was the one shutting down RTS and stole ballot boxes in 2018 election. He further questioned that who was the one trying to break PMLN. He said if the 2018 elections were transparent, we would be serving the country today.

Nawaz Sharif, while addressing the party meeting, said it was a matter of time and destiny. He said the main question was that why all this happen to elected governments again and again. “Ever since Pakistan is created, it has happened again and again with elected prime ministers, they were hanged, sent into forced exile and ousted on petty blames,” he maintained.

Nawaz Sharif claimed that this was the first time that people were thinking about power of their vote and have woken up to safeguard their votes. He claimed that during the PMLN’s tenure the country was getting stronger in the region, the rupee was getting stronger and stronger.

The former prime minister said that if we do not respect our constitution then the country will not progress. We have eliminated complete loadshedding from the country in three or four years, he said, adding PMLN was first built the motorways in 1991 but then the ropes were untied and conspiracies were hatched against us.

He said following our proud economic and defence achievements, India at that time said that it will teach Pakistan a lesson but just after fifteen days of this statement we detonated the nuclear bomb and India started requests for resuming talks and then Vajpayee himself came to Pakistan and acknowledged the Pakistan. “Read what he has written at the visitor’s book at Minar Pakistan,” Nawaz said.

He said that false cases were made against opposition in Pakistan but here in London the courts were giving us clean chits. “Imran Khan and those who brought him will tell us what it is. In London, decisions are not made by pressurizing the judges. Plots and permits are not available here and there are no judges like Saqib Nisar, Arshad Malik and Muhammad Bashir in London,” Mian Nawaz Sharif said and added that there was a standard of their decisions and justice system.

“There is a gang of thieves in our country. The leader of this gang is a novice man. If not, then who plays a role in registering fake anti-narcotics cases against Hanif Abbasi and Rana Sanaullah,” he asked. He said all our leaders were sent to jails but we did not lose patience.

The CPEC was about to be closed because Asim Bajwa's accounts were opened outside the country, he said and demanded that someone should ask where did the money for the pizza business come from?

Addressing the party meeting, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that the PMLN was a horse of long race and our future was more glorious than the past. “If the whole party stands with Nawaz Sharif, then free and fair elections will be held,” she said, adding our unity was necessary for free, fair and transparent elections in the country. “We do not believe in revenge but we will take action against those who break the Constitution and walk against the rule of law,” she added.

“Institutions and agencies are with them but they are facing defeat in every field. Those who bring them are also getting ridiculed and what is the greater punishment than this,” PMLN’s Central Vice President said. She said every time they talk about the difference of narrative in the party but they should know that PMLN has only one narrative and that is the narrative of Nawaz Sharif. She said there might be a difference of opinion among the party members, which was normal. She said we all gave our opinion then Mian Sahib decided what to do and then Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz and all others stood as his soldiers.

“Because of our narrative we won in Nowshera, the stronghold of PTI. That is why everyone is afraid of it,” she claimed, adding name a point in PMLN’s narrative that contradicted the constitution and the law of the state.

Former prime minister Raja Farooq Haider, in his address to the party meeting, said that our leader was a brave man and we were proud of him. Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, in his address, said that 10 million new voters will be added in the next election. Women should be included in the party as much as possible because women always vote for PMLN, he claimed. He said we should leave a good home for our children. Presently, crime was on the rise due to unemployment.

PMLN Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said that today we have no words to thank Almighty Allah for our success as London court’s order was a testimony of our innocence. “NCA is an international agency, which has a standard in the whole world,” he said, adding the gang of thugs in Pakistan used to tell the nation about the deeds of this agency but today they were tight lipped. “Institutional campaigns have been launched against us time and time again. We are proud that we have a leader like Mian Nawaz Sharif whom the nation trusts again and again,” he concluded. Many other party leaders also spoke on the occasion.