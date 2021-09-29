 
Wednesday September 29, 2021
Safe spaces inaugurated in Peshawar, Charsadda

National

Bureau report
September 29, 2021

PESHAWAR: Two safe spaces were inaugurated in Naguman, Peshawar, and Hajizai, Charsadda, to facilitate Afghan refugees and host communities.

