Safe spaces inaugurated in Peshawar, Charsadda

Ignite' by CARE International and Mastercard to impact millions of entrepreneurs across Pakistan CARE International in Pakistan and Mastercard launched `Ignite' — the small business program — in support of...

ASG to arrange a hiking trip to highlight importance of Shah Allah Ditta Islamabad: The Asian Study Group will arrange a hiking trip on October 9 at the western ridge of the Shah Allah Ditta...

Female doctor shot dead for ‘resisting robbery’ LAHORE: A female doctor in Lahore was killed on Tuesday after allegedly resisting a robbery in the city’s Defence A...

Industrial development among top priorities: PM ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Tuesday that industrial development is one of the government's top...

Taliban to ‘temporarily’ adopt 1964 constitution, with caveats KABUL: The Taliban said on Tuesday they will temporarily adopt a 1964 constitution that granted women the right to...