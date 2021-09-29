NCOC for vaccination of children aged 12-years, above

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to vaccinate children aged 12 years and above. "In today's meeting of NCOC, it has been decided to vaccinate all above 12 years and above," the Federal Minister and NCOC Chief Asad Umar tweeted on Tuesday. He said that special drive will be run at schools to make it easier for all children to be vaccinated.

Later, the NCOC, in a tweet, said that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine would be administered to children above 12 years. The government had started to vaccinate people aged 17 years and above from September 01. As per government's guidelines, the Pfizer vaccine would be administered to the population of age 18 and below. It was decided immunocompromised individuals of 12 to 17 years will be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. Individuals will be required to produce medical documents as proof of being immunocompromised.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s daily COVID-19 cases count dropped below 1,500 for the first time in more than two months. The NCOC has reported 1400 COVOD-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Last time, 1425 COVID-19 cases were reported on July 23, this year. The positivity ratio in the last 24 hours was also registered at 3.17% across the country. After 41 deaths, the death toll in the country has reached 27,638. The NCOC has already announced that non-vaccinated people would be facing various restrictions from October 01.