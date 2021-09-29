‘Safe spaces’ inaugurated in Peshawar, Charsadda

PESHAWAR: Two safe spaces were inaugurated in Naguman, Peshawar, and Hajizai, Charsadda, to facilitate Afghan refugees and host communities.

Commissioner for Afghan Refugees (CAR), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abbas Khan, First Secretary, Development Cooperation, German Embassy in Islamabad, Antonia Peters, and Head of Social Support for vulnerable Afghan refugees and host communities (SSARC) project, Heidi Hermann, inaugurated the facilities. He said that the establishment of the safe spaces was another step forward in the German - Pakistan development cooperation.

“It will provide a platform to the members of the Afghan refugees and host communities to have an open communication and dialogue, discuss ideas, attend trainings, awareness session, sports, and cultural events with an aim to exchange and learn as well as to have a peaceful existence thus strengthening social cohesion between both the communities,” he added.

Abbas Khan said that Germany and Pakistan had a longstanding relationship when it came to the development of the vulnerable communities such as Afghan refugees and host communities and it had been very successful and sustainable because of the inclusion of the government agencies and communities in the planning as well as in the implementation of the activities.

Antonia Peters, while sharing her views about the inauguration of the safe spaces, said that the German and Pakistani cooperation can look back over a long period for now seven decades to work jointly together with CAR KP.

She added that the safe spaces were very important for women, children, and the youth to have a platform for sharing information and knowledge, meeting, and exchanging in a protected environment, organizing different kinds of events, and doing some relaxing activities.

“All the activities shall support the communities in finding new ideas/solutions and developing your skills to improve your social wellbeing as well as social cohesion among the members of the communities,” she added.