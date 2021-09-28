Newly-wed couple murdered in Sanghar

SUKKUR: A five-month-old wedded couple was allegedly shot dead by the relatives of the bride in Tando Adam, district Sanghar, on Monday.

The accused shot dead the groom Irshad Lund and his wife Popari in village Long Lashari near Tando Adam city of Sanghar and escaped from the spot on their motorcycles. The police said the couple had contracted love-marriage some five months ago and left the village. The parents of the deceased Irshad Lund alleged that Meer Muhammad Rind, uncle of the deceased Popari, and others family members orchestrated the murder, who should be arrested.