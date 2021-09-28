Constitution’s compliance best for public-friendly policies: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that better public service delivery and socio-economic development of the people should be the only goal of public representatives.

Addressing the Orientation Programme for Members of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Assembly organized by the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS), the Speaker said that Constitution compliance is the best guide to devise public-friendly policies. “Orientation Programme for newly-elected Members of Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kasmir would support them to have knowledge of their Constitution and Rules.”

He laid stress on the newly-elected members of the AJK Assembly to set goals for people welfare in their first year as it would help expedite implementation. He also instructed National Assembly Secretariat to make arrangements for signing MoUs with AJK Assembly for establishing Women Parliamentary Caucus and SDGs Secretariat in AJK Assembly.

Emphasizing the importance of public representatives, Asad Qaiser said that as a Speaker KPK Assembly he himself organized orientation sessions of the then 124 elected Members and led them to the House of Common and Scottish Parliament to understand the Parliamentary Procedures. He said that 172 Acts were passed during his tenure as Speaker KPK Assembly.