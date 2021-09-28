LHC admits plea against judges’ appointment

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has admitted a petition for regular hearing and directed the office to fix it before a full bench already seized with similar legal questions against existing procedure for the appointment of the judges in district judiciary that requires the chief justice to consult the government.
Justice Ali Baqar Najafi had reserved his verdict on the maintainability of the petition. Issuing his verdict, the judge declared the petition maintainable and issued notice to the government. The judge directed the office to place the petition before the full bench for further hearing.
Petitioner Akhtar Ali through his counsel pleaded that legislative provisions that provide for the appointment of judicial officers without the control and supervision of high courts were contrary to the Constitution. The counsel contended that the present procedure for the appointment, transfers and postings of district & session judges, presiding officers in all tribunals and special courts performing judicial functions of the state be declared illegal and unconstitutional.
He urged the court to direct the federal and provincial governments to bring the relevant laws in accordance with requirements of the Constitution as well to ensure and guarantee the financial independence of all tribunals dispensing justice under federal or provincial legislation.
