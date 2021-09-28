Implementation of sugar price: LHC restrains govt from taking coercive measures against mills

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Monday restrained the provincial and district governments from taking coercive measures against the millers for the implementation of price of sugar. Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi issued the order on petitions of different sugar mills challenging the government’s action of forcibly lifting sugar from their warehouses. A counsel for the mills told the court that the government lifted over 1288 metric tonne of sugar. He said the government also sealed some of the sugar mills.

He pointed out that the matter of price fixation was still pending with the appellate committee of the food ministry on the directions of the court. , he said, the deputy commissioner issued orders for the seizure of the sugar stock despite the pendency of the matter. He argued that the act of the deputy commissioner was illegal and also amounted to contempt of court.

The counsel asked the court to set aside the impugned action for being illegal. After hearing the arguments, Justice Sethi restrained the government from taking coercive measures against the mills and sought a reply on September 29. The judge directed a law officer to convey the court’s order to the government and submit a report on the next hearing.