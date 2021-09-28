Unauthorised constructions in Karachi: SHC directs SBCA to act against officers responsible

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday directed director general Sindh Building Control Authority to take appropriate legal action against those officials in whose areas any building or high-rise project was being constructed without proper approved building plan and in violation of regulations.

The direction came on the petition of Mohammad Idrees against unauthorised construction in Dastagir area, Karachi. An SHC division bench comprising Justice Irfan Saadat Khan and Justice Mohammad Faisal Kamal Alam observed that it has been rampant practice of the SBCA to keep mum while any unauthorized construction was being raised or any building being built without approved plan.

The court observed that the building authority comes only in action when the matter was brought into the knowledge of the court and some directions were issued in this regard. The court observed that the question arises when any illegal construction was being raised by some evil doers, why action was not taken against them by the concerned SBCA officials. The court observed that the answer was quite obvious that there were some extraneous considerations, which keep the officials of SBCA away from illegal constructions being raised by the evil doers.

The court observed that it was beyond imagination that any building or project could be completed without its proper surveillance and inspection, etc, and such aspects clearly explain that the concerned director, deputy director or inspector of the SBCA are hands in glove with the persons who are engaged in raising illegal construction.

The court observed had there been proper vigilance and surveillance by the SBCA officers, there was no question of raising any illegal construction. The court directed the DG SBCA to take appropriate legal action against those officials in whose areas any building or high-rise project was being constructed without proper approved building plan and in violation of regulations. The court observed that if two or three officers of the SBCA are taken to task after taking appropriate disciplinary action, which may include suspension or termination from service, the matter with regard to illegal constructions in the city could be controlled.

The bench observed that it was the responsibility and duty of the DG SBCA to secure goodwill of his department by taking prompt and timely action against the SBCA officials involved in granting permission of illegal constructions in the city. The court also disposed of the petition as SBCA officials informed the court that illegal constructions had been demolished.