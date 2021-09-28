Govt lacks vision to fix economy: Siraj

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has said the government lacked vision to fix the economy and solve other problems of the country. In a statement from Mansoora on Monday, he alleged that the government wasted three years of the nation and failed to put the country on track.

The JI leader demanded the government understand and solve people’s problems. He said there was clear conflict between the priorities of the masses and the rulers. The policies of the PTI government were not different from that of the past rulers, he said. He alleged the government kept the status quo intact and failed to bring any change despite tall claims. He said the JI wanted free and fair elections and corruption-free Pakistan. He said the PTI, the PML-N and PPP were only fighting for their self-interests but in reality, they were the same class with same ideas and approach.