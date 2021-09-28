Chehlum observed peacefully amid tight security in capital

Islamabad:‘Chehlum’ of Imam Hussain was observed on Monday (19th Safar) in the federal capital territory in rigorous security measures with full religious enthusiasm and dedication in a peaceful atmosphere, despite the various threats from the banned militant groups and enduring wave of suicide attacks on Imambargahs and mourning processions in the country.

Four-ring security plan was adopted to counter possible terrorist attack at every level, while surveillance was conducted by a team led by DIG (Operations) Afzaal Kausar. With the tight security gauges, helicopters kept flying on the Markazi Imambargah and routes of mourning processions while the police commandos were deployed outside the fence installed to protect the processions.

The security team reviewed routes of the mourning procession to watch security gauges taken to provide fool-proof security to the mourners. Overall, 5,000 personnel of police, Rangers and Special Branch as well as traffic took active part in providing peaceful atmosphere to the mourners while Sector G-6 was virtually sealed and cordoned off by armed personnel of law enforcing agencies to ensure security.

The day of ‘chehlum’ of Imam Hussain stands as a reminder to mankind for the heroic struggle and martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), against the corruption and destruction of human rights by a tyrant ruler.

Extremely stringent security measures were taken in and around the Imambargah Markazia in G-6/2 as well as the routes of the mourning processions. The persons entering into the security circles of Markazia Imambargah, were checked and body-searched at four different stages by the scouts of Imambargah and police.

The route of the mourning procession was completely protected and properly fenced. Special squad of bomb disposal unit was seen alert with the security squadron. While walkthrough gates in three levels, were installed to check individuals entering the Imambargahs and participating in the mourning procession.

Top officers of the district administration and police including Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ahmad, DIG (Operations) Afzaal Kausar and Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat remained with the procession to ensure security.

No untoward incident was reported during the ‘Majlis’ and mourning procession. Small processions started to gather in Markazi Imambargah in the morning from adjacent areas including Noorpur Shahan, Shahzad Town, Tarlai, Shah Allah Ditta and different areas of Rawalpindi too.

After reaching the mosque a detailed sermon was delivered by the religious scholars in which rich tributes were paid to Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S). They highlighted the significance of the day and shed light on the sacrifices rendered by Imam Hussain (A.S) and his followers to uphold the supremacy of Islam.

Later, a big procession was taken out from the Markazi Imambargah and mosque that passed through its traditional routes, Luqman Hakeem Road, Lal Quarters, service road of 7th Avenue, Municipal Road, Melody and finally terminated at the Markzi Imambargah in the late evening.

Hundreds of participants observed ‘Zanjir Zani’ at Luqman Hakeem Road and Lal Quarters Chowk to commemorate sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala. Thousands of people distributed ‘Niaz’ (food, milk, soft drinks and simple water) to the participants of mourning procession.

It is pertinent to note here that people belonging to other schools of thought also participated in the mourning processions to express complete solidarity. Health department of Islamabad administration set up free medical camp as Imamia Students Organisation was also took active part in providing free medical assistance wherever required.